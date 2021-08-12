The Professional Teachers’ Union is scrambling to sell off property and other assets before its dissolution. Photo: Warton Li The Professional Teachers’ Union is scrambling to sell off property and other assets before its dissolution. Photo: Warton Li
The Professional Teachers’ Union is scrambling to sell off property and other assets before its dissolution. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong’s biggest teachers’ union will be ‘on losing end of property deals’ if it rushes to sell off assets

  • Professional Teachers’ Union’s current assets were worth HK$125 million by the end of 2020, with liabilities of HK$58 million
  • 95,000-member group announced this week its plan to fold following a wave of criticism from state media over its political activism

Chris Lau , Lilian Cheng  and Tony Cheung

Updated: 10:00am, 12 Aug, 2021

