Insiders say the Professional Teachers’ Union had no option but to disband after private communication with Beijing-linked figures. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong’s Professional Teachers’ Union saw no choice but to ‘disband after Beijing emissaries warned it could no longer exist’
- Insiders say figures with close links to mainland Chinese officials told union leadership in no uncertain terms that efforts at conciliation were ‘useless’
- Decision to disband was also motivated by desire to avoid fate of Apple Daily, which saw several top executives and staff arrested
Topic | Hong Kong politics
