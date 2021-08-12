Election Committee subsector polls were last held back in 2016. Photo: Sam Tsang Election Committee subsector polls were last held back in 2016. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong politics: record number of uncontested seats for Election Committee polls – and Li Ka-shing is not throwing his hat into ring, for the first time since 1997

  • Authorities receive a total of 1,056 nominations, competing for more than 980 seats on the 1,500-strong committee
  • Notable difference is changing of the guard in business-related sectors, with several prominent tycoons not seeking re-election

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 12:06am, 13 Aug, 2021

