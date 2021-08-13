Hong Kong’s Department of Justice has a new head of prosecutions. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong’s Department of Justice has a new head of prosecutions. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s Department of Justice has a new head of prosecutions. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong prosecutor leading national security law case against 47 opposition figures takes key justice department role

  • The appointment of Maggie Yang as director of public prosecutions comes two weeks after she joined justice secretary Teresa Cheng on a trip to Beijing
  • The long-time prosecutor has risen to greater prominence since her predecessor, David Leung, stepped down amid an internal row, shortly after the security law was imposed

Chris Lau
Updated: 12:26pm, 13 Aug, 2021

