Hong Kong’s Department of Justice has a new head of prosecutions. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong prosecutor leading national security law case against 47 opposition figures takes key justice department role
- The appointment of Maggie Yang as director of public prosecutions comes two weeks after she joined justice secretary Teresa Cheng on a trip to Beijing
- The long-time prosecutor has risen to greater prominence since her predecessor, David Leung, stepped down amid an internal row, shortly after the security law was imposed
Hong Kong’s Department of Justice has a new head of prosecutions. Photo: Nora Tam