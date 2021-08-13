Anti-government protesters hit the streets on New Year’s Day in 2020 in a march organised by the Civil Human Rights Front. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong activists, unions vow to fight on ahead of expected break-up of protest group
- Civil Human Rights Front, organiser of some of city’s biggest protests, is expected to meet on Friday evening to endorse a decision to disband
- At its height, front had more than 40 member groups but number has dwindled after reports emerged of police investigations into its legality
