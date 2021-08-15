Hundreds of thousands of people took part in the Civil Human Rights Front’s first July 1 march in 2003 (pictured). Photo: Martin Chan Hundreds of thousands of people took part in the Civil Human Rights Front’s first July 1 march in 2003 (pictured). Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong protests: Civil Human Rights Front confirms it has disbanded as members steer clear amid police investigation

  • The umbrella group, which has been behind some of the largest protests in city history, says it has no one willing to work for its secretariat in the coming year
  • The front has been under police investigation since April, with authorities questioning it over its finances and role in a declaration submitted to the UN

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 1:07pm, 15 Aug, 2021

