Hundreds of thousands of people took part in the Civil Human Rights Front’s first July 1 march in 2003 (pictured). Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong protests: Civil Human Rights Front confirms it has disbanded as members steer clear amid police investigation
- The umbrella group, which has been behind some of the largest protests in city history, says it has no one willing to work for its secretariat in the coming year
- The front has been under police investigation since April, with authorities questioning it over its finances and role in a declaration submitted to the UN
Hundreds of thousands of people took part in the Civil Human Rights Front’s first July 1 march in 2003 (pictured). Photo: Martin Chan