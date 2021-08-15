The Civil Human Rights Front’s announcement on Sunday that it had disbanded marked an end to 19 tumultuous years. Photo: Martin Chan
From fledgling alliance to protest powerhouse: a tumultuous 19 years for Hong Kong’s Civil Human Rights Front
- When front was founded back in 2002, its members assumed it would just be temporary and disband once it had served its purpose
- But over the 19 years leading up to announcement of its dissolution on Sunday, it became one of city’s most important outlets for public dissent
