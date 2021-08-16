A new extension of the Legislative Council complex is set to get under way next year. Photo: Sam Tsang A new extension of the Legislative Council complex is set to get under way next year. Photo: Sam Tsang
A new extension of the Legislative Council complex is set to get under way next year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Building extensions at Hong Kong’s Legislative Council will cost HK$1.17 billion

  • The Legco extensions are needed to accommodate an additional 20 lawmakers’ offices following Beijing’s electoral overhaul
  • Construction on the extensions is expected to begin by the middle of 2022 at earliest and be completed by the middle of 2025

Cat Wang
Updated: 7:00pm, 16 Aug, 2021

