Hong Kong is expected to learn by Friday how authorities in Beijing intend to apply the anti-sanctions law to the global financial hub. Photo: Reuters
Will Hong Kong’s anti-sanctions law contain enough latitude to ensure banks can navigate choppy political waters?
- The country’s top legislative body will discuss this week how Hong Kong must enact the national law aimed at countering foreign punitive measures
- If drafting is handed over to the city’s legislators, the law will retain a degree of ambiguity that will offer critical flexibility in how it is applied, insiders say
Topic | US sanctions on China
