Hong Kong /  Politics

Will Hong Kong’s anti-sanctions law contain enough latitude to ensure banks can navigate choppy political waters?

  • The country’s top legislative body will discuss this week how Hong Kong must enact the national law aimed at countering foreign punitive measures
  • If drafting is handed over to the city’s legislators, the law will retain a degree of ambiguity that will offer critical flexibility in how it is applied, insiders say

Topic |   US sanctions on China
Natalie Wong  and Chris Lau

Updated: 8:04am, 17 Aug, 2021

