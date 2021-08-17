A statue of Themis, the Greek Goddess of Justice, who is blindfolded and holds a scale, sits on top of the Court of Final Appeal in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang A statue of Themis, the Greek Goddess of Justice, who is blindfolded and holds a scale, sits on top of the Court of Final Appeal in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader warns city’s lawyers that officials could cut ties if legal body becomes politicised

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam says allowing professional nature to be overridden by politics could cause ‘severing of relationship’
  • Five candidates who have acknowledged ties with Beijing, and four ‘liberal’ candidates, will contest seats in Law Society’s council election next Tuesday

Chris Lau
Updated: 1:57pm, 17 Aug, 2021

