A national flag flutters in the breeze outside the China's liaison office building in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Beijing officials to host first seminar for Hong Kong lawmakers at Legislative Council, brief on 14th five-year plan
- Delegation led by Huang Liuquan, a deputy director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, will visit from Sunday to Wednesday
- Major events include closed-door meeting with legislators next Monday
Topic | Hong Kong politics
