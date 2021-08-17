The National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee launched a closed-door session covering new laws on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters The National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee launched a closed-door session covering new laws on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
The National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee launched a closed-door session covering new laws on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam reveals government has opened talks on implementing China’s anti-sanctions law, but timetable for enacting this year ‘extremely tight’

  • Lam says implementing the legislation before Legco term ends in October will be challenging, with new session not opening until early next year
  • China’s top legislative body starts a four-day session on Tuesday examining a series of draft laws, including Beijing’s countermeasures against US sanctions

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 4:56pm, 17 Aug, 2021

