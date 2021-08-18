All eyes are on how an anti-sanctions law applied to Hong Kong’s legislation would affect operations of multinationals in the finance hub. Photo: Sun Yeung
China’s anti-sanctions law: what is it, how will it take effect in Hong Kong and should the business community worry?
- Beijing is discussing this week how to apply the law to Hong Kong, with an announcement expected on Friday
- Hong Kong officials offer reassurance the powers will only be used in retaliation for punitive actions taken by foreign governments
