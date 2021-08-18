The fund’s name is a reference to clashes between police and protesters on June 12, 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Fund that paid Hong Kong protesters’ legal fees to close after forking out more than HK$258 million
- The 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund’s latest report shows it has just HK$1.9 million left in the bank after also providing loans and paying medical bills
- The fund says it will gradually wind down operations and denies account has been frozen
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The fund’s name is a reference to clashes between police and protesters on June 12, 2019. Photo: K. Y. Cheng