Hong Kong /  Politics

Fund that paid Hong Kong protesters’ legal fees to close after forking out more than HK$258 million

  • The 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund’s latest report shows it has just HK$1.9 million left in the bank after also providing loans and paying medical bills
  • The fund says it will gradually wind down operations and denies account has been frozen

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 1:51pm, 18 Aug, 2021

