A study commissioned by a former Hong Kong chief executive looks at radicalisation. Photo: K. Y. Cheng A study commissioned by a former Hong Kong chief executive looks at radicalisation. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A study commissioned by a former Hong Kong chief executive looks at radicalisation. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: radicalisation of youth to commit illegal acts ‘alarming’ since 2019 unrest, ex-leader CY Leung says

  • Leung says deradicalisation of young people is a task for society as a whole, speaking at launch of a study he commissioned into youth attitudes
  • ‘Why Radicalisation?’ explores the causes of young people being influenced to engage in criminality, calls for more political platforms for youth

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Natalie WongTony Cheung
Natalie Wong  and Tony Cheung

Updated: 9:53pm, 18 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A study commissioned by a former Hong Kong chief executive looks at radicalisation. Photo: K. Y. Cheng A study commissioned by a former Hong Kong chief executive looks at radicalisation. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
A study commissioned by a former Hong Kong chief executive looks at radicalisation. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE