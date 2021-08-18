A study commissioned by a former Hong Kong chief executive looks at radicalisation. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: radicalisation of youth to commit illegal acts ‘alarming’ since 2019 unrest, ex-leader CY Leung says
- Leung says deradicalisation of young people is a task for society as a whole, speaking at launch of a study he commissioned into youth attitudes
- ‘Why Radicalisation?’ explores the causes of young people being influenced to engage in criminality, calls for more political platforms for youth
Topic | Hong Kong protests
