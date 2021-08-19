Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right) alongside Kenneth Ng. Photo: Facebook Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right) alongside Kenneth Ng. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong political appointee to leave government for job with troubled arts hub

  • Kenneth Ng leaves role with mainland affairs department to take up post with West Kowloon Cultural District Authority
  • Authority has undergone months of upheaval with senior officers all departing amid budget overruns and censorship concerns

