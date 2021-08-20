Office buildings are reflected in windows in Hong Kong’s Central financial district. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong to take ‘at least until next year’ to draft local version of anti-sanctions law
- Beijing is expected to add the national law that punishes firms for carrying out Western sanctions to Hong Kong’s mini-constitution on Friday
- While local authorities are set to draft their own version, lengthy talks with the business community will be needed before a bill is drawn up, sources say
