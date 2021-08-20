Office buildings are reflected in windows in Hong Kong’s Central financial district. Photo: Dickson Lee Office buildings are reflected in windows in Hong Kong’s Central financial district. Photo: Dickson Lee
Office buildings are reflected in windows in Hong Kong’s Central financial district. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong to take ‘at least until next year’ to draft local version of anti-sanctions law

  • Beijing is expected to add the national law that punishes firms for carrying out Western sanctions to Hong Kong’s mini-constitution on Friday
  • While local authorities are set to draft their own version, lengthy talks with the business community will be needed before a bill is drawn up, sources say

Topic |   US sanctions on China
Lilian ChengNatalie WongNg Kang-chung
Lilian Cheng , Natalie Wong  and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 7:04am, 20 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Office buildings are reflected in windows in Hong Kong’s Central financial district. Photo: Dickson Lee Office buildings are reflected in windows in Hong Kong’s Central financial district. Photo: Dickson Lee
Office buildings are reflected in windows in Hong Kong’s Central financial district. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE