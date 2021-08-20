A four-day meeting of China’s top legislative body concluded on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Beijing unexpectedly postpones vote on adding anti-sanctions legislation to Hong Kong’s Basic Law
- The law, designed to punish companies that abide by US sanctions or fail to carry out China’s, has prompted anxiety among some foreign investors
- The National People’s Congress Standing Committee will ‘continue to study related issues’, city’s sole delegate to the body tells Post
