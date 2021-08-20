Beijing takes Hong Kong-related legislation seriously, an academic says. Photo: Winson Wong Beijing takes Hong Kong-related legislation seriously, an academic says. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Do not mistake delay to anti-sanctions law for Hong Kong as climbdown by China, analysts say, as targeted weapons against Western powers still in works

  • Beijing will opt for very precise retaliatory moves that won’t jeopardise Hong Kong’s financial hub status, sources and analysts say
  • Adopting anti-sanctions law in Hong Kong not the only option in Beijing’s retributive toolbox against Western governments, they point out

Topic |   Hong Kong Basic Law
Tony CheungNatalie WongJeffie Lam
Tony Cheung , Natalie Wong  and Jeffie Lam

Updated: 11:27pm, 20 Aug, 2021

