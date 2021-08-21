The law was introduced on the mainland with Beijing engaged in a tit-for-tat sanctions battle with Washington Photo: AP
Anti-sanctions law for Hong Kong: a look at the lead-up to Beijing’s surprise move to delay legislation, and what’s next
- Four-day meeting of country’s top legislative body concluded with no mention of how Hong Kong will adopt anti-sanctions law
- In the days leading up meeting, debate had mounted over how Hong Kong government could use city’s own legislative process to localise national law
Topic | Hong Kong politics
