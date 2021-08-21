The Law Society of Hong Kong represents 12,000 solicitors. Photo: Handout The Law Society of Hong Kong represents 12,000 solicitors. Photo: Handout
The Law Society of Hong Kong represents 12,000 solicitors. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

Council member of Hong Kong’s largest lawyers’ association withdraws re-election bid, citing safety fears as group makes police report over ‘threats’

  • Liberal candidate Jonathan Ross laments state of Law Society polls as ‘shameful and sad day for Hong Kong’; police report also made over threats linked to withdrawal
  • His move follows city leader’s earlier warning to group not to put politics above professionalism

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 7:52pm, 21 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Law Society of Hong Kong represents 12,000 solicitors. Photo: Handout The Law Society of Hong Kong represents 12,000 solicitors. Photo: Handout
The Law Society of Hong Kong represents 12,000 solicitors. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE