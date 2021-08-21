The Law Society of Hong Kong represents 12,000 solicitors. Photo: Handout
Council member of Hong Kong’s largest lawyers’ association withdraws re-election bid, citing safety fears as group makes police report over ‘threats’
- Liberal candidate Jonathan Ross laments state of Law Society polls as ‘shameful and sad day for Hong Kong’; police report also made over threats linked to withdrawal
- His move follows city leader’s earlier warning to group not to put politics above professionalism
Topic | Hong Kong politics
The Law Society of Hong Kong represents 12,000 solicitors. Photo: Handout