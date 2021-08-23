Kenneth Lau, chairman of the Heung Yee Kuk and legislator for the Heung Yee Kuk functional constituency. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
‘Punching bags’ over housing shortage? Powerful Hong Kong rural group calls for changes to sell ancestral village land to developers
- Heung Yee Kuk chief blames rigid rules for blocking release of village land for new housing
- Group also suggests easing rules so that villagers can build high-rise homes on family land
Topic | Hong Kong housing
Kenneth Lau, chairman of the Heung Yee Kuk and legislator for the Heung Yee Kuk functional constituency. Photo: Xiaomei Chen