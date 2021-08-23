Kenneth Lau, chairman of the Heung Yee Kuk and legislator for the Heung Yee Kuk functional constituency. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Kenneth Lau, chairman of the Heung Yee Kuk and legislator for the Heung Yee Kuk functional constituency. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

‘Punching bags’ over housing shortage? Powerful Hong Kong rural group calls for changes to sell ancestral village land to developers

  • Heung Yee Kuk chief blames rigid rules for blocking release of village land for new housing
  • Group also suggests easing rules so that villagers can build high-rise homes on family land

Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Ng Kang-chungJoyce Ng
Updated: 9:01am, 23 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
