A still from the Weibo video shows a PLA military vehicle cruising down the streets of Hong Kong.
Hong Kong garrison of People’s Liberation Army launches land-air-sea exercise testing fugitive-hunting capability
- Official video posted online shows joint missions involving patrol combinations and emergency deployments for ‘defence duties’
- Social media post also says local regulations were observed and the Hong Kong government was notified in advance
Topic | China's military
