A still from the Weibo video shows a PLA military vehicle cruising down the streets of Hong Kong.
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong garrison of People’s Liberation Army launches land-air-sea exercise testing fugitive-hunting capability

  • Official video posted online shows joint missions involving patrol combinations and emergency deployments for ‘defence duties’
  • Social media post also says local regulations were observed and the Hong Kong government was notified in advance

Topic |   China's military
Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 6:06pm, 22 Aug, 2021

