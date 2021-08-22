Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the town hall meeting. Photo: ISD Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the town hall meeting. Photo: ISD
Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the town hall meeting. Photo: ISD
Carrie Lam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader defends efforts to ease housing woes as she holds first town hall meeting in 2 years

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets members of the public for first time since September 2019 as she gathers feedback for policy address
  • Residents press her over housing, job opportunities and political freedoms, urging her administration to restore a deeper sense of happiness among young people

Topic |   Carrie Lam
Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 7:12pm, 22 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the town hall meeting. Photo: ISD Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the town hall meeting. Photo: ISD
Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends the town hall meeting. Photo: ISD
READ FULL ARTICLE