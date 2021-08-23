Huang Liuquan, a deputy director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, had praise for Carrie Lam’s administration on Monday. Photo: NowTV
Key Beijing official overseeing Hong Kong affairs praises Carrie Lam administration’s ‘stabilising’ of society, efforts to solve deep-rooted problems
- But fellow speaker at seminar laying out China’s vision for the city under five-year plan urges rapid advances on economic front
- Local government can ‘lead the city’s development from a new historical starting point’ under Lam’s leadership, HKMAO’s Huang Liuquan says
