Hong Kong lawmakers meet Beijing officials during an unprecedented seminar at the Legislative Council. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong lawmakers meet Beijing officials during an unprecedented seminar at the Legislative Council. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong lawmakers meet Beijing officials during an unprecedented seminar at the Legislative Council. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

developing | Hong Kong must make up for lost time when it comes to economic development, Beijing official tells lawmakers at unprecedented meeting

  • Meeting is first time that central government officials have briefed city’s lawmakers on national policies at Legislative Council
  • Huang Liuquan, deputy director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, says unity key to city’s prosperity

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Ng Kang-chungJeffie LamLilian Cheng
Ng Kang-chung , Jeffie Lam  and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 5:13pm, 23 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong lawmakers meet Beijing officials during an unprecedented seminar at the Legislative Council. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong lawmakers meet Beijing officials during an unprecedented seminar at the Legislative Council. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong lawmakers meet Beijing officials during an unprecedented seminar at the Legislative Council. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE