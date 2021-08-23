Hong Kong lawmakers meet Beijing officials during an unprecedented seminar at the Legislative Council. Photo: Felix Wong
developing | Hong Kong must make up for lost time when it comes to economic development, Beijing official tells lawmakers at unprecedented meeting
- Meeting is first time that central government officials have briefed city’s lawmakers on national policies at Legislative Council
- Huang Liuquan, deputy director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, says unity key to city’s prosperity
Topic | Hong Kong politics
