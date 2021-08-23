An electronic billboard shows the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong should let investors trade Hang Seng Index stocks in renminbi, ex-monetary chief says
- Move would bolster the internationalisation of the currency, a goal laid down in China’s latest five-year plan, Joseph Yam argues
- Top financial official says treasury bureau receptive to the idea, although some economists question its viability
