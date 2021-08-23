An electronic billboard shows the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE An electronic billboard shows the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
An electronic billboard shows the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong should let investors trade Hang Seng Index stocks in renminbi, ex-monetary chief says

  • Move would bolster the internationalisation of the currency, a goal laid down in China’s latest five-year plan, Joseph Yam argues
  • Top financial official says treasury bureau receptive to the idea, although some economists question its viability

Topic |   Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Natalie WongCannix Yau
Natalie Wong  and Cannix Yau

Updated: 11:28pm, 23 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An electronic billboard shows the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE An electronic billboard shows the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
An electronic billboard shows the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE