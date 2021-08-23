Huang Liuquan, deputy director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, poses with the Beijing delegation and local lawmakers. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong must speed up economic development and integration with nation, Beijing officials warn lawmakers
- Huang Liuquan of the State Council’s office overseeing the city’s affairs meets lawmakers in unprecedented session at legislature
- After losing so much time to political infighting, Hong Kong needs to roll up its sleeves and focus on moving forward, he says
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Huang Liuquan, deputy director of the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, poses with the Beijing delegation and local lawmakers. Photo: Felix Wong