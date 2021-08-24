A key Beijing official on Tuesday had high praise for Hong Kong’s role in opening China to the world, as well as an admonition to integrate more fully with the mainland. Photo: Felix Wong A key Beijing official on Tuesday had high praise for Hong Kong’s role in opening China to the world, as well as an admonition to integrate more fully with the mainland. Photo: Felix Wong
A key Beijing official on Tuesday had high praise for Hong Kong’s role in opening China to the world, as well as an admonition to integrate more fully with the mainland. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s role in opening China’s economy to the world ‘not replaceable’, key Beijing official assures investors

  • But city must also be more proactive in integrating with the mainland’s development, HKMAO’s Huang Liuquan tells group of business leaders
  • The Tuesday summit is part of a multi-day blitz by Chinese officials and experts intended to lay out city’s role in the country’s latest five-year plan

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Jeffie Lam and Natalie Wong
Jeffie Lam  and Natalie Wong

Updated: 12:34pm, 24 Aug, 2021

