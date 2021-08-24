Residents observe the vigil on June 4 last year along the Kwun Tong waterfront after the usual gathering at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Group that organised annual June 4 Tiananmen vigil in Hong Kong decides to disband
- The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China becomes latest opposition group to dissolve
- Group’s call for end to ‘one-party dictatorship’ in mainland China was viewed by some pro-establishment figures as an act of subversion
