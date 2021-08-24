The Avenue of Stars in Tsim Sha Tsui celebrates Hong Kong’s film industry. Photo: Dickson Lee
National security law: Hong Kong censorship law changes open door to retroactive banning of previously licensed films
- Amendments to the city’s Film Censorship Ordinance to be tabled next week at Legco increase maximum jail terms to three years for unauthorised screenings
- ‘Simple and straightforward’ changes to the law intended to ‘prevent acts against national security’, commerce secretary tells afternoon press conference
