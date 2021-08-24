People queue at the polling station in Aberdeen Sports Centre to vote in the district council election in 2019. Photo: May Tse People queue at the polling station in Aberdeen Sports Centre to vote in the district council election in 2019. Photo: May Tse
People queue at the polling station in Aberdeen Sports Centre to vote in the district council election in 2019. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam questions value of political opposition that doesn’t contest elections, insists city’s system still open to differences of opinion

  • Chief executive reacts day after pro-Beijing veteran Lo Man-tuen warned the Democratic Party not to boycott polls
  • Group’s chairman says loss of district councillors has hampered its efforts to mobilise, questions how a leader who divided city hasn’t resigned

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 5:24pm, 24 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People queue at the polling station in Aberdeen Sports Centre to vote in the district council election in 2019. Photo: May Tse People queue at the polling station in Aberdeen Sports Centre to vote in the district council election in 2019. Photo: May Tse
People queue at the polling station in Aberdeen Sports Centre to vote in the district council election in 2019. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE