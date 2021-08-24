Uncertainty over hundreds of ballots has added further uncertainty to this year’s Law Society leadership poll. Photo: Handout
Hundreds of ballots ‘stuck in administrative limbo’ add new layer of uncertainty to leadership poll for Hong Kong’s Law Society
- More than 300 ballots cast by post were received after the Saturday deadline, but were postmarked beforehand
- The society is split over whether to seek legal advice on the matter, or throw out the votes
Topic | Law
Uncertainty over hundreds of ballots has added further uncertainty to this year’s Law Society leadership poll. Photo: Handout