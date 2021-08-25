Police cordon off an area of the HKU campus last month while conducting a raid on the student union’s offices. Photo: Felix Wong
University of Hong Kong quizzing student leaders over how they voted on controversial motion mourning police assailant
- With four of their compatriots arrested on national security grounds, HKU is now asking other student council members to explain their actions by Friday
- The information will ‘not be used against’ them in future disciplinary proceedings, according to an email seen by the Post
Police cordon off an area of the HKU campus last month while conducting a raid on the student union’s offices. Photo: Felix Wong