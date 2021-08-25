Police cordon off an area of the HKU campus last month while conducting a raid on the student union’s offices. Photo: Felix Wong Police cordon off an area of the HKU campus last month while conducting a raid on the student union’s offices. Photo: Felix Wong
University of Hong Kong quizzing student leaders over how they voted on controversial motion mourning police assailant

  • With four of their compatriots arrested on national security grounds, HKU is now asking other student council members to explain their actions by Friday
  • The information will ‘not be used against’ them in future disciplinary proceedings, according to an email seen by the Post

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 9:38am, 25 Aug, 2021

Police cordon off an area of the HKU campus last month while conducting a raid on the student union’s offices. Photo: Felix Wong Police cordon off an area of the HKU campus last month while conducting a raid on the student union’s offices. Photo: Felix Wong
Police cordon off an area of the HKU campus last month while conducting a raid on the student union’s offices. Photo: Felix Wong
