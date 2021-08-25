Members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China raise candles at a 2019 vigil marking the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Felix Wong
National security law: Hong Kong group behind annual Tiananmen Square vigil under investigation for collusion with foreign forces
- No arrests made, but 12 members given letters demanding information as allowed under rules dealing with agents of foreign organisations
- ‘Member list, the group’s financial reports and activities information’ being sought, according to police source
Members of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China raise candles at a 2019 vigil marking the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown. Photo: Felix Wong