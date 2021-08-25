The Greater Bay Area, including Shenzhen, provides a wealth of opportunity for Hong Kong’s highly skilled younger generation, Beijing says. Photo: Martin Chan The Greater Bay Area, including Shenzhen, provides a wealth of opportunity for Hong Kong’s highly skilled younger generation, Beijing says. Photo: Martin Chan
Top Beijing official tells Hong Kong young people to embrace work opportunities in mainland China

  • Huang Liuquan, from China’s top body overseeing Hong Kong, says language skills, international outlook of city’s youth gives them competitive edge on mainland
  • Hong Kong practitioners of Chinese medicine will be allowed to work in Greater Bay Area health institutions, entry thresholds relaxed for city legal professionals, Huang says

Tony Cheung  and Natalie Wong

Updated: 2:44pm, 25 Aug, 2021

