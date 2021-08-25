The violent aftermath of a June 4 vigil in Mong Kok last year. Photo: Felix Wong The violent aftermath of a June 4 vigil in Mong Kok last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong student sentenced to more than 2 years in jail for rioting on night of Tiananmen Square vigil

  • Tsang King-lun, 22, pleads guilty to rioting in Mong Kok on June 4 last year and is imprisoned for 28 months
  • He hurled a traffic cone at an officer during a stand-off involving police and a group of 50 protesters

Topic |   June 4 vigil in Hong Kong
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:19pm, 25 Aug, 2021

