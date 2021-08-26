A delegation from mainland China was in Hong Kong for a four-day visit this week. Photo: Roy Issa
Beijing delegation’s visit to Hong Kong much more than a briefing on economic development
- On the surface, high-profile meetings appeared to simply be about city’s role in China’s 14th five-year plan
- But analysts say messaging also focused on displeasure with local officials’ failure to push forward policies or see the big picture
