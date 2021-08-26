Legislator Cheng Chung-tai turns national and Hong Kong flags upside down in the Legislative Council chamber in October 2016. Photo K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong localist lawmaker Cheng Chung-tai unseated as Legislative Council member
- Chief Secretary John Lee, acting as head of vetting group for Election Committee polls, says Cheng could not uphold allegiance to city
- Decision was made after consulting the national security committee, Lee says
Topic | Hong Kong electoral changes
