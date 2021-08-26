Legislator Cheng Chung-tai turns national and Hong Kong flags upside down in the Legislative Council chamber in October 2016. Photo K. Y. Cheng Legislator Cheng Chung-tai turns national and Hong Kong flags upside down in the Legislative Council chamber in October 2016. Photo K. Y. Cheng
Legislator Cheng Chung-tai turns national and Hong Kong flags upside down in the Legislative Council chamber in October 2016. Photo K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong localist lawmaker Cheng Chung-tai unseated as Legislative Council member

  • Chief Secretary John Lee, acting as head of vetting group for Election Committee polls, says Cheng could not uphold allegiance to city
  • Decision was made after consulting the national security committee, Lee says

Topic |   Hong Kong electoral changes
Tony CheungNg Kang-chung
Tony Cheung  and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 4:48pm, 26 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Legislator Cheng Chung-tai turns national and Hong Kong flags upside down in the Legislative Council chamber in October 2016. Photo K. Y. Cheng Legislator Cheng Chung-tai turns national and Hong Kong flags upside down in the Legislative Council chamber in October 2016. Photo K. Y. Cheng
Legislator Cheng Chung-tai turns national and Hong Kong flags upside down in the Legislative Council chamber in October 2016. Photo K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE