Albert Ho (centre left) gives a speech at the June 4th vigil at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay in 2018. Photo: Nora Tam Albert Ho (centre left) gives a speech at the June 4th vigil at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay in 2018. Photo: Nora Tam
Albert Ho (centre left) gives a speech at the June 4th vigil at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay in 2018. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong national security law: police information grab sparks fears among lawyers and activists over broad nature of powers and a suspect’s right to silence

  • Analysts express concern over labelling of group as ‘foreign agents’ and worry about lack of judicial oversight
  • Authorities used powers to target group that organised the city’s annual Tiananmen Square vigil

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris LauCat Wang
Chris Lau  and Cat Wang

Updated: 8:39am, 27 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Albert Ho (centre left) gives a speech at the June 4th vigil at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay in 2018. Photo: Nora Tam Albert Ho (centre left) gives a speech at the June 4th vigil at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay in 2018. Photo: Nora Tam
Albert Ho (centre left) gives a speech at the June 4th vigil at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay in 2018. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE