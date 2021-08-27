Robert Reed and Patrick Hodge will continue to serve on Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal. Photo: Warton Li Robert Reed and Patrick Hodge will continue to serve on Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong’s judicial independence gets vote of confidence from top British judges, with pair deciding to continue serving on city’s top court

  • Supreme Court president Robert Reed and deputy Patrick Hodge announce they will carry on as non-permanent judges of Court of Final Appeal
  • Reed says pair’s decision based on belief that judiciary continues to act ‘largely independently of government’

Updated: 11:48pm, 27 Aug, 2021

