Cheng Chung-tai meets the media outside the Legislative Council chamber at Tamar after he was unseated on Thursday. Photo: Nora Tam Cheng Chung-tai meets the media outside the Legislative Council chamber at Tamar after he was unseated on Thursday. Photo: Nora Tam
Cheng Chung-tai meets the media outside the Legislative Council chamber at Tamar after he was unseated on Thursday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Why Hong Kong’s Democratic Party is not worried about its future despite unseating of sole opposition lawmaker

  • The surprise disqualification of Civic Passion member Cheng Chung-tai came after authorities called on the opposition to take part in December elections
  • The move is unlikely to spell trouble for the Democrats as Beijing might rely on them to add legitimacy to the political process, one insider says

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 7:00am, 28 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Cheng Chung-tai meets the media outside the Legislative Council chamber at Tamar after he was unseated on Thursday. Photo: Nora Tam Cheng Chung-tai meets the media outside the Legislative Council chamber at Tamar after he was unseated on Thursday. Photo: Nora Tam
Cheng Chung-tai meets the media outside the Legislative Council chamber at Tamar after he was unseated on Thursday. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE