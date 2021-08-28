Cheng Chung-tai meets the media outside the Legislative Council chamber at Tamar after he was unseated on Thursday. Photo: Nora Tam
Why Hong Kong’s Democratic Party is not worried about its future despite unseating of sole opposition lawmaker
- The surprise disqualification of Civic Passion member Cheng Chung-tai came after authorities called on the opposition to take part in December elections
- The move is unlikely to spell trouble for the Democrats as Beijing might rely on them to add legitimacy to the political process, one insider says
Topic | Hong Kong politics
