Hong Kong police and health inspectors raid a film screening conducted at the office of an opposition district councillor on Friday night. Photo: Facebook Hong Kong police and health inspectors raid a film screening conducted at the office of an opposition district councillor on Friday night. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police and health inspectors raid a film screening conducted at the office of an opposition district councillor on Friday night. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong police, undercover health inspectors raid film screening at opposition district councillor’s office

  • More than 40 attendees charged with flouting social-distancing rules after raid Yau Tsim Mong district councillor Chu Kong-wa calls ‘political prosecution’
  • Director Kiwi Chow, whose protest documentary Revolution of Our Times made waves at Cannes last month, was on hand to discuss another of his films

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Lilian ChengKathleen Magramo
Lilian Cheng  and Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 2:39pm, 28 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police and health inspectors raid a film screening conducted at the office of an opposition district councillor on Friday night. Photo: Facebook Hong Kong police and health inspectors raid a film screening conducted at the office of an opposition district councillor on Friday night. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police and health inspectors raid a film screening conducted at the office of an opposition district councillor on Friday night. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE