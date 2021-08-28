Hong Kong police and health inspectors raid a film screening conducted at the office of an opposition district councillor on Friday night. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police, undercover health inspectors raid film screening at opposition district councillor’s office
- More than 40 attendees charged with flouting social-distancing rules after raid Yau Tsim Mong district councillor Chu Kong-wa calls ‘political prosecution’
- Director Kiwi Chow, whose protest documentary Revolution of Our Times made waves at Cannes last month, was on hand to discuss another of his films
