A special Saturday meeting saw members of the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union vote to amend their constitution so the group could be dissolved more rapidly. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong’s biggest teachers’ union amends constitution to speed its disbandment under government pressure
- Rather than a full membership vote, a two-thirds majority of attendees at a special meeting will now suffice to end the 47-year-old organisation’s run
- Pressure on the union first began piling up last month, when the government cut ties hours after Communist Party mouthpieces attacked it
Topic | Hong Kong politics
