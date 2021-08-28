A special Saturday meeting saw members of the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union vote to amend their constitution so the group could be dissolved more rapidly. Photo: Handout A special Saturday meeting saw members of the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union vote to amend their constitution so the group could be dissolved more rapidly. Photo: Handout
A special Saturday meeting saw members of the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union vote to amend their constitution so the group could be dissolved more rapidly. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong’s biggest teachers’ union amends constitution to speed its disbandment under government pressure

  • Rather than a full membership vote, a two-thirds majority of attendees at a special meeting will now suffice to end the 47-year-old organisation’s run
  • Pressure on the union first began piling up last month, when the government cut ties hours after Communist Party mouthpieces attacked it

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 5:38pm, 28 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A special Saturday meeting saw members of the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union vote to amend their constitution so the group could be dissolved more rapidly. Photo: Handout A special Saturday meeting saw members of the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union vote to amend their constitution so the group could be dissolved more rapidly. Photo: Handout
A special Saturday meeting saw members of the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union vote to amend their constitution so the group could be dissolved more rapidly. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE