Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong director accused of flouting Covid-19 rules over screening to take case to court instead of paying fine

  • Kiwi Chow says undercover raid on film screening – meant to be a private event – is ‘ridiculous and ugly’ and will not pay the HK$5,000 fine
  • He and 46 others were prosecuted by police and undercover health inspectors, who deemed gathering a public activity that violated Covid-19 measures

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 8:21pm, 30 Aug, 2021

