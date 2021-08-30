Hong Kong director Kiwi Chow. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong director accused of flouting Covid-19 rules over screening to take case to court instead of paying fine
- Kiwi Chow says undercover raid on film screening – meant to be a private event – is ‘ridiculous and ugly’ and will not pay the HK$5,000 fine
- He and 46 others were prosecuted by police and undercover health inspectors, who deemed gathering a public activity that violated Covid-19 measures
