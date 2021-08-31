University of Hong Kong’s principal law lecturer Eric Cheung. Photo: Nora Tam University of Hong Kong’s principal law lecturer Eric Cheung. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong Law Society councillor known for liberal approach quits role a year early ‘to spend quality time with family’

  • Eric Cheung announces resignation in Facebook post a week after council election that was closely watched by authorities
  • City’s leader Carrie Lam had warned legal body it risked government cutting ties over politicisation

Updated: 12:30pm, 31 Aug, 2021

