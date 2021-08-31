The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China is under investigation for alleged collusion with foreign forces. Photo: AFP The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China is under investigation for alleged collusion with foreign forces. Photo: AFP
The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China is under investigation for alleged collusion with foreign forces. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong police probe into Tiananmen Square vigil organisers not a ‘crackdown on civil society’, Carrie Lam says

  • The investigation into the group, which has announced plans to disband, comes amid a flurry of closures of major opposition-leaning bodies
  • Lam also says comfort should be taken that ‘there is only one such case’, when asked about disqualification of Hong Kong’s only remaining opposition lawmaker

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Natalie Wong

Updated: 2:58pm, 31 Aug, 2021

