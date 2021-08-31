The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China is under investigation for alleged collusion with foreign forces. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong police probe into Tiananmen Square vigil organisers not a ‘crackdown on civil society’, Carrie Lam says
- The investigation into the group, which has announced plans to disband, comes amid a flurry of closures of major opposition-leaning bodies
- Lam also says comfort should be taken that ‘there is only one such case’, when asked about disqualification of Hong Kong’s only remaining opposition lawmaker
