Barristers wearing wigs feel the heat in May at an appointment ceremony at the Court of Final Appeal in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong barristers given option of forgoing wigs for religious head coverings
- The Bar Association and chief justice have agreed to allow a general exemption for religious reasons to the rule barristers must wear wigs in court
- Barrister Azan Marwah realised the need for change after a Sikh colleague came to him in 2014 with concerns about observing his faith when called to the Bar
