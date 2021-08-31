Barristers wearing wigs feel the heat in May at an appointment ceremony at the Court of Final Appeal in Central. Photo: Nora Tam Barristers wearing wigs feel the heat in May at an appointment ceremony at the Court of Final Appeal in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Barristers wearing wigs feel the heat in May at an appointment ceremony at the Court of Final Appeal in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong barristers given option of forgoing wigs for religious head coverings

  • The Bar Association and chief justice have agreed to allow a general exemption for religious reasons to the rule barristers must wear wigs in court
  • Barrister Azan Marwah realised the need for change after a Sikh colleague came to him in 2014 with concerns about observing his faith when called to the Bar

Chris Lau
Updated: 10:41pm, 31 Aug, 2021

