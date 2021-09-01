Canto-pop star Denise Ho marches at a demonstration organised by the Civil Human Rights Front in July 2019. Photo: Nora Tam Canto-pop star Denise Ho marches at a demonstration organised by the Civil Human Rights Front in July 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Canto-pop star Denise Ho marches at a demonstration organised by the Civil Human Rights Front in July 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong / Politics

Hong Kong Arts Centre pulls plug on Denise Ho concert days after the Canto-pop star and activist is attacked by pro-Beijing paper

  • The venue cited a contract clause involving ‘public safety’ requirements but offered no specifics of decision to not allow the September 8-12 shows to go forward
  • Ho’s company slams ‘random termination’ of deal, which comes after newspaper Ta Kung Pao accused the singer of anti-China activities

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 12:34pm, 1 Sep, 2021

