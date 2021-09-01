The Hyundai Dream container ship unloads cargo at the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals. Photo: AFP The Hyundai Dream container ship unloads cargo at the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing will back Hong Kong’s entry into world’s biggest free-trade deal, China’s commerce minister tells belt and road summit

  • Foreign office official Liu Guangyuan highlights importance of cooperation in wake of coronavirus pandemic
  • Officials want city to become ‘the technology and innovation centre of the world’

Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Cat Wang
Updated: 2:06pm, 1 Sep, 2021

