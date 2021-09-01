The Hyundai Dream container ship unloads cargo at the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals. Photo: AFP
Beijing will back Hong Kong’s entry into world’s biggest free-trade deal, China’s commerce minister tells belt and road summit
- Foreign office official Liu Guangyuan highlights importance of cooperation in wake of coronavirus pandemic
- Officials want city to become ‘the technology and innovation centre of the world’
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
